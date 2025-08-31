- Significant improvements to the launcher for proper config updates,
- Restored engine-based vertical sync (available in the launcher and options menu),
- Fixed issues with sinking under water on the "Swamp" level,
- Adjusted configuration parameters for "Deck",
- Tweaked player movement speed - calibrated sprint acceleration start,
- Slightly reduced player footstep sound volume,
- Documentation and minor bug fixes.
🚨A new game is required. If you'd like to skip ahead to a specific point, follow the instructions in the "_skip.txt" file in the game folder.
Update 0.3.8
