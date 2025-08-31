**2 NEW SPELL PAGES**
New Spell: DOOM (tip: keep your feet on the ground)
New Spell: Bubble
**BALANCE CHANGES/BUG FIXES:**
bug fixed that caused games to freeze in deathmatch 1v1s
fixed bug where items could be invisible when dropped on death
late game spell page cooldowns nerfed, they can now only have their cooldowns reduced by up to 50%
trying to fix issues that cause worm holes to desync
worms and holes no longer light up when they do not have a pair/destination
freeze dmg buffed
hitting rock with spells makes it disappear faster
fireball burn nerfed late game
boinger nerfed
interactions between frog balloon and mushrooms nerfed
fireball smoke is slightly easier to see through
two large trees added behind sorcerer castle to match warlock castle
mountain fog is slightly easier to see through
mountain wind nerfed slightly
levitator range capped
discord button on main menu
**YAPPING**
I said I was only going to do spaced out large content updates, but there were some bugs/balance changes that needed to be addressed
and doom and bubble were already complete and fully in the game files so I decided to release them early.
v 0.8 DOOM
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update