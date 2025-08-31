 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805400
Update notes via Steam Community
**2 NEW SPELL PAGES**

New Spell: DOOM (tip: keep your feet on the ground)

New Spell: Bubble

**BALANCE CHANGES/BUG FIXES:**

bug fixed that caused games to freeze in deathmatch 1v1s

fixed bug where items could be invisible when dropped on death

late game spell page cooldowns nerfed, they can now only have their cooldowns reduced by up to 50%

trying to fix issues that cause worm holes to desync

worms and holes no longer light up when they do not have a pair/destination

freeze dmg buffed

hitting rock with spells makes it disappear faster

fireball burn nerfed late game

boinger nerfed

interactions between frog balloon and mushrooms nerfed

fireball smoke is slightly easier to see through

two large trees added behind sorcerer castle to match warlock castle

mountain fog is slightly easier to see through

mountain wind nerfed slightly

levitator range capped

discord button on main menu

**YAPPING**

I said I was only going to do spaced out large content updates, but there were some bugs/balance changes that needed to be addressed
and doom and bubble were already complete and fully in the game files so I decided to release them early.

