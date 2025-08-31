**2 NEW SPELL PAGES**



New Spell: DOOM (tip: keep your feet on the ground)



New Spell: Bubble



**BALANCE CHANGES/BUG FIXES:**



bug fixed that caused games to freeze in deathmatch 1v1s



fixed bug where items could be invisible when dropped on death



late game spell page cooldowns nerfed, they can now only have their cooldowns reduced by up to 50%



trying to fix issues that cause worm holes to desync



worms and holes no longer light up when they do not have a pair/destination



freeze dmg buffed



hitting rock with spells makes it disappear faster



fireball burn nerfed late game



boinger nerfed



interactions between frog balloon and mushrooms nerfed



fireball smoke is slightly easier to see through



two large trees added behind sorcerer castle to match warlock castle



mountain fog is slightly easier to see through



mountain wind nerfed slightly



levitator range capped



discord button on main menu



**YAPPING**



I said I was only going to do spaced out large content updates, but there were some bugs/balance changes that needed to be addressed

and doom and bubble were already complete and fully in the game files so I decided to release them early.