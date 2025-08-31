The recent switch to DX12 and performance improvements in the 2.3.4 update drastically changed the speed of everything in the game like acceleration, faster kick/dribble charges. On top of that the kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox size was decreased.

This made the game heavily geared towards dribbling. This was not intentional and this update is to put the game back to being more focused on defending and passing but still keep the performance improvements.

Here's a list of what changed:

- Decreased acceleration to be similar to the movement before the 2.3.4 update.

- Slightly increased touch deceleration, it's similar to before the 2.3.4 update.

- Increased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox width to half the difference of the most recent size decrease but decreased length and moved it forward. There's now less reach behind your player's feet but the same amount of reach forward.