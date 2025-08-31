 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805331
🛠️ Patch Notes — Version 0.1.8


🎨 Visual & Design Updates

  • Old Forest portal redesign: Updated the design of the portal connecting the Old Forest to the Swamp, enhancing its visual clarity and style.
  • Final version of the first introduction cinematic: The opening cinematic for the game has been finalized and updated to its definitive version.

⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

  • Automatic input detection: The game now automatically detects when switching between controller and keyboard/mouse input.
  • Water fall damage adjustment: Falling into water no longer causes an instant death. Instead, Helena now loses only 1 health point.
  • Stage name indicator: Added a UI indicator that displays the current stage name when transitioning between stages.

🎬 Cinematic Controls

  • Hold-to-skip introduction cinematic: Players can now hold a skip button to bypass the introduction cinematic when starting a new game.

