🛠️ Patch Notes — Version 0.1.8
🎨 Visual & Design Updates
- Old Forest portal redesign: Updated the design of the portal connecting the Old Forest to the Swamp, enhancing its visual clarity and style.
- Final version of the first introduction cinematic: The opening cinematic for the game has been finalized and updated to its definitive version.
⚙️ Gameplay Improvements
- Automatic input detection: The game now automatically detects when switching between controller and keyboard/mouse input.
- Water fall damage adjustment: Falling into water no longer causes an instant death. Instead, Helena now loses only 1 health point.
- Stage name indicator: Added a UI indicator that displays the current stage name when transitioning between stages.
🎬 Cinematic Controls
- Hold-to-skip introduction cinematic: Players can now hold a skip button to bypass the introduction cinematic when starting a new game.
Changed files in this update