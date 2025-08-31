UI changes:

- Relocated 'Current Wave' UI element

- Updated Status Effect indicator icons on enemy display

- Added UI element for 'Reload' when weapon is not loaded

- Updated Guard UI display with text for better clarity

- Added Resource icons to interactable displays



Bugfixes:

- NPC dialog now resets when you leave the dialog

- Music and other audio now correctly pause when game is paused

- Description text in upgrade shops no longer overlap 'upgrade' button

- Fixed a bug that allowed you to purchase a turret more than once

- 'Current Wave' panel no longer shows during breaks between waves



Other:

- Repositioned some dungeon walls

- Updated Guard Captain dialog

- Adjusted costs of some unlockables and upgrades

- Weapon no longer clips into walls

- Slightly reduced jump height



