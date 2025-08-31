 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805285 Edited 31 August 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI changes:
- Relocated 'Current Wave' UI element
- Updated Status Effect indicator icons on enemy display
- Added UI element for 'Reload' when weapon is not loaded
- Updated Guard UI display with text for better clarity
- Added Resource icons to interactable displays

Bugfixes:
- NPC dialog now resets when you leave the dialog
- Music and other audio now correctly pause when game is paused
- Description text in upgrade shops no longer overlap 'upgrade' button
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to purchase a turret more than once
- 'Current Wave' panel no longer shows during breaks between waves

Other:
- Repositioned some dungeon walls
- Updated Guard Captain dialog
- Adjusted costs of some unlockables and upgrades
- Weapon no longer clips into walls
- Slightly reduced jump height

