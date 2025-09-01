“Question for yourself without risk” has been renamed to “Question for yourself.”

You can enable or disable “no-risk” mode separately for “Question for yourself,” “Question with button,” and “Question for all.” The previous option “Deduct points for a wrong answer” has been removed. The no-risk mode is marked with a shield symbol in the top left corner of the scoreboard.

For “Question for yourself,” you can set a score factor (from 1 to 10). The question’s value will be multiplied by this factor. By default, the factor is 2, as before.

The button for changing the player type (to human or bot) has been moved from the “Tables” tab to the context menu of each table.

A “How to play” mode has been added to the main menu. It helps newcomers understand how to play; what the game button is; and what types of questions and answers exist. If you have ideas to expand this mode—feel free to share them.

A new interface for question sources, comments, and authors: comments are displayed on the main screen; authors and sources appear in the chat. Comments in the host’s messages often went unnoticed—this should now be improved. Authors and sources of a question must be displayed to comply with copyright. The old setting that allowed hiding sources has been removed.

Support for the Serbian language.

At the beginning of each round, the host sees the progress of media preloading for each player (in the bottom left corner of each player’s card). The host can estimate when all participants have downloaded the media and won’t have to wait for it to load during questions (for this feature to work, players must also have the new version).

The final game statistics view has been reworked: it is now displayed on the main screen instead of in the chat sidebar, where it was often overlooked.

Added the ability to download packs from “Trends.” You can immediately start playing top packs (if the server has a link to them).

Switched from daily to weekly “Trends” and now showing 9 top packs instead of 5.

Added the ability to add or subtract values when editing a player’s score. Often there is a need to add or subtract a given amount from a player’s score. Previously, the host had to calculate this mentally, which took time. The new controls make this task more convenient.