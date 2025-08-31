- Added Exclusive Fullscreen option in Video settings. Previously, the only "fullscreen" option was borderless fullscreen. Adjust as needed.

- Added pixelation slider in Video settings.

- Renamed "Controls" settings tab to "Gameplay." This also resets your saved settings within this category. Please re-adjust as needed.

- Added FOV slider in Gameplay settings.

- Stalker's melee attack can no longer be interrupted by a parry. Reminder that the two-hit combo of the melee attack consists of a blockable attack followed up by an unblockable blast.

- Stalker's projectile now deals friendly fire.

- Decreased Butcher's spawn limit.

- Slightly increased Butcher's spawn cost.

- Fixed Blood Box not always being removed upon round completion.

- Drops from the Blood Box now scatter slightly more.

- For piercing rounds, bullet tracers now track where your first hit happens instead of the final. This is to make sure the first hit is always displayed the most accurately, as it's more important than where it finally lands.

- Slightly adjusted when the low-health vignette would appear.

- Adjusted SMG's firing sound.

- HUD update is no longer frame rate dependent.