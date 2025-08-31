🏝️ Hey, fellow island folks! I've gotten some great feedback and a bunch of fantastic suggestions for improvements and new content in this past week following the launch, and I'm pleased to say that I'm releasing an update to Isles & Tiles today that fixes a handful of bugs and makes a few tweaks here and there that should make the game a fair bit nicer to play.

Big thanks in particular to Renraku for a fantastic Steam review that included a veritable laundry list of great suggestions and quality bug reports. A lot of those have been fixed in this update, and I hope to have more to come next week!

Fix incorrect description on Blacksmith card, to indicate that it produces +1 iron for every 2 (not 1) adjacent mines

Fix one-time mana bonus from playing a Mana resource card (was 5, now 10) so it matches the description on the card.

Tweaked the size & auto-scaling of the current hand, so it displays slightly smaller and adapts better to hands with 8+ cards.

Fixed a bug where Rune cards would still appear in your draw pile even when ‘toggled off’ in the card library.

Fixed a localization bug in Japanese & Chinese where the “Skip for N Gold” button could sometimes have missing glyphs.

The corner ribbons on foil cards now fade out when you hover the card, to prevent them from obscuring which tile types a card can be played on.

And finally, Isles & Tiles is part of the Best Indie Games Fall Showcase, taking place on September 2nd. Be sure to check it out, as I'm sure there will be a smorgasbord of awesome indie games on display!