31 August 2025 Build 19805148 Edited 31 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everybody!

Here comes the first major bug-fix update! (Yesterday I also uploaded a quick patch)

Problems fixed:

- Strange flower recoloring

- Object duplication

- Music volume now saves/loads correctly

- Achievements are fully fixed - you can now reach 100%!

-Hearts removed from the HUD

And... a new character has been added!

It was actually a small bug that the game launched without him, but now he'll visit your shop too. Be gentle though - he's a very sensitive soul.

I also realized the game wasn't fully optimized for low processors, which could cause unpleasant glitches. I'm now working on a low processor mode so everyone can enjoy crafting bouquets smoothly.

Best,

Iris

