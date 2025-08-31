Hello everybody!
Here comes the first major bug-fix update! (Yesterday I also uploaded a quick patch)
Problems fixed:
- Strange flower recoloring
- Object duplication
- Music volume now saves/loads correctly
- Achievements are fully fixed - you can now reach 100%!
-Hearts removed from the HUD
And... a new character has been added!
It was actually a small bug that the game launched without him, but now he'll visit your shop too. Be gentle though - he's a very sensitive soul.
I also realized the game wasn't fully optimized for low processors, which could cause unpleasant glitches. I'm now working on a low processor mode so everyone can enjoy crafting bouquets smoothly.
Best,
Iris
Changed files in this update