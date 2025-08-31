+ Added new input system.
+ Added game pad controller support
* Fixed Ai reasoning and path finding
* UI changes for play speed
* Changed Influence game mode roles. Lost influence planets can now be retaken, should make it easier to understand the game mode.
* Fixed a lot of smaller bugs
* Performance improvements
Beta 0.91c Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update