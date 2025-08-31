 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805129 Edited 31 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Added new input system.
+ Added game pad controller support

* Fixed Ai reasoning and path finding
* UI changes for play speed
* Changed Influence game mode roles. Lost influence planets can now be retaken, should make it easier to understand the game mode.
* Fixed a lot of smaller bugs
* Performance improvements

