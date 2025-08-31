Update, Version 20250831
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of England
[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of Scotland
[Furniture]New furniture: Flag of Australia
[Shopping]Various general goods vendors and Bob's Grocery now sells those new flags.
简体中文
【家具】新家具：英格兰旗帜
【家具】新家具：苏格兰旗帜
【家具】新家具：澳大利亚旗帜
【购物】各种杂货商和鲍勃的杂货店现在会贩卖这些新的旗帜。
