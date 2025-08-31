Change Log:
Critical- Fix for hotkeys that caused softlocks for some systems. Issue was tied to garbage collection of UIs on some systems and UIs slated for deletion were capturing inputs.
Fix for rare case of population boom events applying boom while population assignments are changed
Release 1.11 Hotfix #2
