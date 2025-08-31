Welcome to the first big update for Poly Plaza ULTIMATE.
ADDITIONS
New trees and other collectable resources have been placed (more than 6 000)
2 New craft recipes
BUG FIX
Here is a list of the bugs that have been fixed with this update
https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/p/car-ownership-bug
I also worked a lot on the optimization so nwo the game runs with better performances, it should increase your FPS :p
If you have bugs to report or want to suggest new ideas for the game, please feel free to do it here:
https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/
Changed files in this update