Welcome to the first big update for Poly Plaza ULTIMATE.

ADDITIONS

New trees and other collectable resources have been placed (more than 6 000)

2 New craft recipes

BUG FIX

Here is a list of the bugs that have been fixed with this update

https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/p/car-ownership-bug

https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/p/car-bug-about

I also worked a lot on the optimization so nwo the game runs with better performances, it should increase your FPS :p

If you have bugs to report or want to suggest new ideas for the game, please feel free to do it here:

https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/