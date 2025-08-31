 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19805008
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the first big update for Poly Plaza ULTIMATE.

ADDITIONS

  • New trees and other collectable resources have been placed (more than 6 000)

  • 2 New craft recipes

BUG FIX

Here is a list of the bugs that have been fixed with this update

If you have bugs to report or want to suggest new ideas for the game, please feel free to do it here:
https://victorgamestudio.featurebase.app/

