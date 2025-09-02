We are excited to have brought Astrohaulers (our first indie-game) to Steam! Over the last year we have put blood, sweat, and tears into making this into a reality! After the interest and support shown to us at Seattle Indies Expo 2024, we knew we had to get the game out to a larger platform (aka Steam) as soon as possible! We were honored to be included as part of the ‪Seattle Indies 15th anniversary sale on Steam this past weekend, and we can’t wait to get more eyes on our game and others from our local community here in Seattle and around the world!

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE LATE RELEASE (even if it was a day late) as we were waiting for Steam to approve our build (while also fixing a MAJOR lvl 1 bug ourselves) so bare with us if future issues arise - we will address them ASAP.

Regardless and as you may have noticed, the game is FREE! We want to keep it that way, just as it was when we first published it on Itch.io (Our SIX 2024 Demo now resides on Itch). It’s important to us that our first game remains easily accessible to anyone interested in trying it!

If you enjoyed your time (or even if you didn’t) becoming the ultimate interstellar hauler, please consider leaving a review! Any feedback is greatly appreciated and will help us create better games in the future. That said, we don’t expect to provide many updates to this game beyond immediate bug fixes (unless inspiration returns...), as our focus has already shifted to developing our next title, Breach of Contract.

To support the game, and the studios future projects even more; consider purchasing the Official Soundtrack to the game below! Created by our wonderful audio director: Nolan Burghart!

We’ll post patches, events, and other important updates here whenever we can. However, studio news, vlogs, and future episodes of our new podcast Video Game Book Club can be found on our YouTube channel! Consider Subscribing!

(This trailer is pretty fire ;)

As well as all the updates posted there will go to our community page (here on steam):

Astrohaulers Community

Share high scores, feedback, and more with the rest of the community above!

Again, we appreciate all ya'lls continued support! From all of us at Fern Sprout Studios, thank you and happy haulin'! <3