Dear players,

In this new update we were focused on preserving and polishing what we already have in game. Expect to feel much more satisfaction from gameplay and less bugs.

Fixed how AI cars can get stuck during race.

Fixed UI navigation with gamepad for car-respawn and main-menu.

Removed game freeze when underwater.

Fixed quests not starting properly. Reviewed a lot of quest related code.

Made it easier to press the underwater button.

Improved player position auto-save.

Improved main map and garage for better gameplay and view.

Chubzik corpses now vary by armor type. Fixed some corpse related bugs.

Fixed how chubziks would not start fighting until player fully stops his car.

Rebalanced all chubziks, their weapons and armor.

Rebalanced part of battles. Added a new one.

Chubziks movement speed is now based on their weight.

Chubziks navigation code optimization (FPS boost).

Improved car handling, rebalanced upgrades.

Changed gravity and weights of objects.

Fixed most of nasty memory-leaks that caused lags.

Fixed how entering garage could break the game.

Improved the way objects are created and how their visibility is tracked.

Pikes now break after inflicting damage. Pikemen who lost their pike turn into regular melee-warriors wielding fists.

Fixed bugs in swing-bridge quest.

Fixed how some chubziks may turn invisible until hit by player.

Slightly changed color-grading.

Re-added floating text after healing.

Added animated markings to important buttons. Similar to GTA or NFS.