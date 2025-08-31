Hopefully the last ever patch I have to upload.
Here's some stuff that was changed:
- Fixed the key in the bar scene clipping through the floor.
- Fixed Choppie not being able to capture you when sensed in the bar scene.
- Kinda remastered the settings menu.
- Controller support fixed.
- Slight changes to the main menu.
Patch 1.8
