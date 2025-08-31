 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804964 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hopefully the last ever patch I have to upload.
Here's some stuff that was changed:
- Fixed the key in the bar scene clipping through the floor.
- Fixed Choppie not being able to capture you when sensed in the bar scene.
- Kinda remastered the settings menu.
- Controller support fixed.
- Slight changes to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link