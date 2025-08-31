 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19804891 Edited 31 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again!

It's been a while sine the last update but I assure work on the game is still on going! This past month work was a little slow as I went through a major relocation that took the better part of a weekend to execute. That said, I am once again working on game dev!

This weekends update is a massive one and I don't want to keep anyone waiting any longer than I have so we're going to jump right in.

The image above is the latest and greatest of the tech tree updates. This visual overhaul is a massive change in and of itself. Additionally a large number of back end changes have been executed to make the game run more efficiently and to effect a better experience throughout.


The Tree Updates

- The tech tree is now presented as a diagram of the ship, with each division of the tech tree contained in a menu that becomes accessible after unlocking that division.
- New tutorial hints as the player moves through the very beginning of the game.
- Numerous changes to technology costs to better affect how the player progresses through the early game.
- Several new technologies have been added across the tech tree divisions.
- ALL of the data for the tech tree has been reworked to use a data driven solution for better scalability moving forward.


New Assignment Improvements

- Added landing craft and landing craft assignments. These are unlocked through the tech tree via the Squadron Operations division.


Quality of Life Updates

- Added mouse cursor swapping. The mouse cursor will now swap between the orange pointer and a targeting reticle depending upon what you are mousing over.
- Added a chillout camera mode that will cycle through different camera views automatically.
- Added an interior to the bridge of the carrier and a camera view for it.
- Tweaks to lighting to affect better performance.


Foundational Work

- Reworked data for planetary locations for better scalability. This change will make it possible to add every planet from FR1 into Battlespace in future updates.

