- redesigned the main storyline
- added a new menu: game story
- added new triggers to open the story
- two new buttons have been added on the level cards, which allow you to navigate to the necessary information in the user's guide and story.
Version 1.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update