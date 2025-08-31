 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804792 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- redesigned the main storyline
- added a new menu: game story
- added new triggers to open the story
- two new buttons have been added on the level cards, which allow you to navigate to the necessary information in the user's guide and story.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3814611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link