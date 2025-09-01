 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19804768 Edited 1 September 2025 – 07:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.2

Update 1.1.2 is here with various fixes and improvements!

Major Fixes

  • Fixed interaction transition causing whiteout effect when injecting samples!
  • Crash Fix: Fixed story data not getting properly cleaned up when returning to start menu, causing crashes when going into the game again.
  • Improved collision around several stair cases that were hard to climb under certain circumstances.


Minor Fixes

  • Fixed various lighting and shading glitches causing artefacts and popping (there is still room to improvement here and we keep working on it).
  • Fixed surfaces looking bent even though they are flat on various hard surface objects.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2529051
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2529052
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link