Update 1.1.2
Update 1.1.2 is here with various fixes and improvements!
Major Fixes
- Fixed interaction transition causing whiteout effect when injecting samples!
- Crash Fix: Fixed story data not getting properly cleaned up when returning to start menu, causing crashes when going into the game again.
- Improved collision around several stair cases that were hard to climb under certain circumstances.
Minor Fixes
- Fixed various lighting and shading glitches causing artefacts and popping (there is still room to improvement here and we keep working on it).
- Fixed surfaces looking bent even though they are flat on various hard surface objects.
Changed files in this update