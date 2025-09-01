 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19804760
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here are the details of this update:

Village Capture

When you destroy Alek's or Victor Muller's village, a progress bar is activated to show the progress of the village capture. The more soldiers you have in the village, the faster the capture. Once the village is captured, you can build buildings there.

Features and Improvements

  • We can now attack enemies with our weapon while sitting on our mount.

  • When you cut wood or mine resources on occupied land, an alert message will appear to tell you that you will lose reputation with the hero who owns the land.

  • Our mount feeds automatically when it has food in its inventory.

  • When you ask your cave troll or mammoth to patrol your village, they protect it from enemies and automatically feed at the general store.

  • When you ask them to patrol an enemy village, they destroy all the buildings in the village.

  • I worked on the AI ​​pathing system.

  • Pigs yield more bacon when killed by your farmer.

  • Some texts have been reworked.

  • I redid all the foundations of the village buildings.

  • I refined the characters' hair.

  • I reworked the game's lighting.

  • I fixed several bugs.

Multiplayer

I started working on implementing the multiplayer mode.

  • I structured the session system to allow hosting or joining an online game.

  • I still need to replicate some of the code. Once that's done, I'll release an experimental update so we can test the multiplayer mode.

Thank you for your support :) Blackmyers

