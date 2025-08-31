We’ve rolled out a ton of UI upgrades, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements over the past two weeks. Here’s everything new:
⚔️ Gameplay Fixes & Improvements
Overload Game Mode is back!
Stable charge gain & fair scoring
Clearer alerts + new risk bar (know when you’ll pop)
Reliable energy sinks & team-drain mechanics
Overload Scoring Update
Kill / Assist → +1 Point
High-Risk Kill (70%+ charge) → +2 Points
Overload Explosion Kill → +3 Points per enemy
Manual Detonation (multi-enemy self-sacrifice) → +4 Points
Stabilization at a sink → +2 Team Points
Overload Death w/ no kills → –1 Point
🎨 UI & Quality of Life
✨ New Driver Selection UI
Fully redesigned with smoother flow, micro-animations, and sound polish
🎮 New Game Mode Selection Screen
Cleaner design, easier navigation, animated transitions
🛠️ Weapon Loadout UI Overhaul
More intuitive layout for swapping and customizing gear
Weapon Stats Bars for quick side-by-side comparisons
🔍 Weapon Inspection Preview
Rotate & view weapons directly in the loadout screen
🛠️ Technical / Backend
🎮 Steamworks Initialization Fix – smoother integration
🧠 Performance groundwork added
Auto-light culling system
AI update throttling for large matches
CoverPoint pooling system
Real-time memory tracker per type
🐞 Bug Fixes
🧨 Fixed grenade prefab setup (no more multiplayer null refs)
🔧 Fixed weapon attachment bug (no longer links primary & secondary)
⏱️ Fixed lobby countdown: now shows “Not all players are ready!” until everyone is ready
❤️ Fixed vitals visuals: no more healing glow while taking damage
Thanks for sticking with us while we build this game 💪
Your matches, bug reports, and feedback fuel Viper Squad’s growth every day.
See you on the battlefield 🐍💥
Changed files in this update