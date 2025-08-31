We’ve rolled out a ton of UI upgrades, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements over the past two weeks. Here’s everything new:

⚔️ Gameplay Fixes & Improvements

Overload Game Mode is back! Stable charge gain & fair scoring Clearer alerts + new risk bar (know when you’ll pop) Reliable energy sinks & team-drain mechanics

Overload Scoring Update Kill / Assist → +1 Point High-Risk Kill (70%+ charge) → +2 Points Overload Explosion Kill → +3 Points per enemy Manual Detonation (multi-enemy self-sacrifice) → +4 Points Stabilization at a sink → +2 Team Points Overload Death w/ no kills → –1 Point



🎨 UI & Quality of Life

✨ New Driver Selection UI Fully redesigned with smoother flow, micro-animations, and sound polish

🎮 New Game Mode Selection Screen Cleaner design, easier navigation, animated transitions

🛠️ Weapon Loadout UI Overhaul More intuitive layout for swapping and customizing gear Weapon Stats Bars for quick side-by-side comparisons

🔍 Weapon Inspection Preview Rotate & view weapons directly in the loadout screen



🛠️ Technical / Backend

🎮 Steamworks Initialization Fix – smoother integration

🧠 Performance groundwork added Auto-light culling system AI update throttling for large matches CoverPoint pooling system Real-time memory tracker per type



🐞 Bug Fixes

🧨 Fixed grenade prefab setup (no more multiplayer null refs)

🔧 Fixed weapon attachment bug (no longer links primary & secondary)

⏱️ Fixed lobby countdown: now shows “Not all players are ready!” until everyone is ready

❤️ Fixed vitals visuals: no more healing glow while taking damage

Thanks for sticking with us while we build this game 💪

Your matches, bug reports, and feedback fuel Viper Squad’s growth every day.

See you on the battlefield 🐍💥