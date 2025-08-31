 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19804759
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve rolled out a ton of UI upgrades, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements over the past two weeks. Here’s everything new:

⚔️ Gameplay Fixes & Improvements

  • Overload Game Mode is back!

    • Stable charge gain & fair scoring

    • Clearer alerts + new risk bar (know when you’ll pop)

    • Reliable energy sinks & team-drain mechanics

  • Overload Scoring Update

    • Kill / Assist → +1 Point

    • High-Risk Kill (70%+ charge) → +2 Points

    • Overload Explosion Kill → +3 Points per enemy

    • Manual Detonation (multi-enemy self-sacrifice) → +4 Points

    • Stabilization at a sink → +2 Team Points

    • Overload Death w/ no kills → –1 Point

🎨 UI & Quality of Life

  • New Driver Selection UI

    • Fully redesigned with smoother flow, micro-animations, and sound polish

  • 🎮 New Game Mode Selection Screen

    • Cleaner design, easier navigation, animated transitions

  • 🛠️ Weapon Loadout UI Overhaul

    • More intuitive layout for swapping and customizing gear

    • Weapon Stats Bars for quick side-by-side comparisons

  • 🔍 Weapon Inspection Preview

    • Rotate & view weapons directly in the loadout screen

🛠️ Technical / Backend

  • 🎮 Steamworks Initialization Fix – smoother integration

  • 🧠 Performance groundwork added

    • Auto-light culling system

    • AI update throttling for large matches

    • CoverPoint pooling system

    • Real-time memory tracker per type

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • 🧨 Fixed grenade prefab setup (no more multiplayer null refs)

  • 🔧 Fixed weapon attachment bug (no longer links primary & secondary)

  • ⏱️ Fixed lobby countdown: now shows “Not all players are ready!” until everyone is ready

  • ❤️ Fixed vitals visuals: no more healing glow while taking damage

Thanks for sticking with us while we build this game 💪
Your matches, bug reports, and feedback fuel Viper Squad’s growth every day.

See you on the battlefield 🐍💥

Changed files in this update

