 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19804701 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I'm finally back with the first big update since we've become a studio, and this is a massive one! The new gameplay changes adds tons of new cool strategies, and the overall gameplay should be much more stable now that we've fixed a lot of long-standing annoying bugs! As always, I hope you all enjoy the update, and let me know if you run into any issues!

  • Added new 5 new celestial bodies! Each of them has certain specialties, or new mechanics, surrounding them, which are:

    • Red Giant: A massive star that produces lots of energy but very few ships

    • Asteroid Cluster: A collection of asteroids which is great at mass-producing ships, but has very little energy production and ship capacity

    • Gas Giant: A planet that has a very large ship capacity and hides the number of ships inside of it from other players, but has poor production

    • Neutron Star: A unique star that has very high energy and ship production, however is unable to build any defenses at all

    • Black Hole: A mysterious phenomenon that has very little production, but destroys 50% of all enemy ships that touch it

  • Added a setting to adjust the rate of these new celestial bodies, so that you can still play "vanilla", or so that you can make the galaxy completely chaotic

  • Implemented an actual tutorial! Let us know if you break it or just if you have any general feedback on it :)

  • Massively improved the help menu (it's useful now AND looks good!)

  • Hopefully finally fixed a long-standing bug with ships pathing incorrectly/weirdly, please let me know if you still see any unintended behavior!

  • Made the game play nice with (hopefully) any resolution. Let me know if you have a non-standard monitor size and still run into any issues! (also, the placeholder resolution setting was removed since your resolution should automatically be detected)

  • Fixed a bug where ships sometimes got stuck inside/on the edge of planets

  • Slightly nerfed the ship cap for large planets (350 -> 300)

  • Made energy sync much better in multiplayer, allowing us to re-enable defensive platforms consuming energy in multiplayer games

  • Fixed the "Preferred color" setting not working in multiplayer

  • Fixed an unreported long-standing bug with settings not saving sometimes

  • Fixed the "ships decaying" icon showing up at the start of games when it shouldn't

  • Made ships a bit bigger to fix a new issue where they would sometimes accidentally "miss" other ships when going through a hyperlane

  • Loadssss of smaller bugfixes and QoL changes!

P.S. I recently discovered that the game actually plays pretty well on the steam deck, give it a shot if you have one! I might make it fully compatible in a future update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3229481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link