Hey everyone, I'm finally back with the first big update since we've become a studio, and this is a massive one! The new gameplay changes adds tons of new cool strategies, and the overall gameplay should be much more stable now that we've fixed a lot of long-standing annoying bugs! As always, I hope you all enjoy the update, and let me know if you run into any issues!

Added new 5 new celestial bodies! Each of them has certain specialties, or new mechanics, surrounding them, which are: Red Giant: A massive star that produces lots of energy but very few ships

Asteroid Cluster: A collection of asteroids which is great at mass-producing ships, but has very little energy production and ship capacity

Gas Giant: A planet that has a very large ship capacity and hides the number of ships inside of it from other players, but has poor production

Neutron Star: A unique star that has very high energy and ship production, however is unable to build any defenses at all

Black Hole: A mysterious phenomenon that has very little production, but destroys 50% of all enemy ships that touch it

Added a setting to adjust the rate of these new celestial bodies, so that you can still play "vanilla", or so that you can make the galaxy completely chaotic

Implemented an actual tutorial! Let us know if you break it or just if you have any general feedback on it :)

Massively improved the help menu (it's useful now AND looks good!)

Hopefully finally fixed a long-standing bug with ships pathing incorrectly/weirdly, please let me know if you still see any unintended behavior!

Made the game play nice with (hopefully) any resolution. Let me know if you have a non-standard monitor size and still run into any issues! (also, the placeholder resolution setting was removed since your resolution should automatically be detected)

Fixed a bug where ships sometimes got stuck inside/on the edge of planets

Slightly nerfed the ship cap for large planets (350 -> 300)

Made energy sync much better in multiplayer, allowing us to re-enable defensive platforms consuming energy in multiplayer games

Fixed the "Preferred color" setting not working in multiplayer

Fixed an unreported long-standing bug with settings not saving sometimes

Fixed the "ships decaying" icon showing up at the start of games when it shouldn't

Made ships a bit bigger to fix a new issue where they would sometimes accidentally "miss" other ships when going through a hyperlane