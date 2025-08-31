-It looks like the ghosts have been fixed.

-Fixed the computer and calculator.

-Fixed the bug with Brandon!!

-Greg, Vasya and Kurt now appear more often.

-The calculator no longer climbs onto the medal.

-The sponge no longer disappears.

-Increased the chance of Samovar appearing.

-Fixed a visual bug with the heater.

-The clock now runs on batteries!

-Achievements work correctly.

-The hole in the wall works correctly.

-Redrawn the box and the large flask.

-Fixed the weather site.

-Removed extraneous sounds during "let's sum it up".

-Palm gives a rating for Stevenson.

-Hemp now gives the correct amount of money.

-Fred does not glitch in the game.

-The death of the Patient now gives a rating.

-Increased chance of NPC spawning.