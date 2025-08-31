 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804684 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-It looks like the ghosts have been fixed.
-Fixed the computer and calculator.
-Fixed the bug with Brandon!!
-Greg, Vasya and Kurt now appear more often.
-The calculator no longer climbs onto the medal.
-The sponge no longer disappears.
-Increased the chance of Samovar appearing.
-Fixed a visual bug with the heater.
-The clock now runs on batteries!
-Achievements work correctly.
-The hole in the wall works correctly.
-Redrawn the box and the large flask.
-Fixed the weather site.
-Removed extraneous sounds during "let's sum it up".
-Palm gives a rating for Stevenson.
-Hemp now gives the correct amount of money.
-Fred does not glitch in the game.
-The death of the Patient now gives a rating.
-Increased chance of NPC spawning.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link