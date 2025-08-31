-It looks like the ghosts have been fixed.
-Fixed the computer and calculator.
-Fixed the bug with Brandon!!
-Greg, Vasya and Kurt now appear more often.
-The calculator no longer climbs onto the medal.
-The sponge no longer disappears.
-Increased the chance of Samovar appearing.
-Fixed a visual bug with the heater.
-The clock now runs on batteries!
-Achievements work correctly.
-The hole in the wall works correctly.
-Redrawn the box and the large flask.
-Fixed the weather site.
-Removed extraneous sounds during "let's sum it up".
-Palm gives a rating for Stevenson.
-Hemp now gives the correct amount of money.
-Fred does not glitch in the game.
-The death of the Patient now gives a rating.
-Increased chance of NPC spawning.
Patch 0.7.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update