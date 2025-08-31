



Updates:

Updated Main Menu button to Save And Exit and updated tooltip.



Added a message for all players to the save panel so its clear to see. With a lot off players asking if the game will continue to be updated to level 1000.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Dexterity Boots causing negative accuracy.

Fixed an Achievement UI issue.

Fixed Coldsnap Decanter having the wrong level requirement.

Fixed SoulDex Auto Entries not scrolling enough.

Made Slight Adjustments to Hinterland Extended Bloobathon & Frostpire Cavern Bloobathon to prevent Bloob teleporting back and forth.

Fixed a rare issue off Combat breaking ( hopefully ).

Fixed Soulbinding Prestige Information.

