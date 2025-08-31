Hello everyone, thanks to everyone that played Roguevive on release.

Here is our first patch adressing the linux and steam deck problems, with this the game should be running on thos platforms, also some updates:



-Saint Skull heal value nerfed from 5 > 4

-Pressing Esc on some menus would make them linger on screen, now it's fixed

-Meat upgrade, heal per level nerfed from 25 > 10

-Fix volume sliders not saving

-Various Fixes for achievements different Achievements



Known issues

-Some keybindings not saving the changes.

-No more bones Achievement not unlocking, I added a counter to test some things on my side, please ignore if the counter is showing a 0 skeletons defeated, I am just testing the achievement for now.



Again thanks everyone for playing and provinding feedback.







