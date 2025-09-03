- Fixed the passive of the RCA-TT-ACK monster
- Fixed descriptions for 8 String crescendo (from 20 damage per input to 2 damage per input)
- More fixes for battle not ending
- Fix for the Carbon Copy mod softlock if it tries to copy an empty slot
- Fix for fighting Oboe-A-Constrictor softlock when using Sapphire Skies Pedal
- Various English and French typo fixes
- Improved Rebinding on controller
- Added PS4 and PS5 controller support (need to disable steam input)
- Added Russian!
Known issues:
- KBM rebinding of QTE input still has issues (but can be worked around by closing and reopening the menu)
- Double KO with a boss can lead to missing riff visuals (relaunching the game solves it)
- The wolves cutscene can fail to end (relaunching the game solves it)
- The camera is misplaced when returning to Tonehenge after the bossfight
To report new issues:
If you’re facing any other issues, please report them here:
https://playdigious.helpshift.com/hc/en/31-fretless---the-wrath-of-riffson/contact-us/
Changed files in this update