3 September 2025 Build 19804628 Edited 3 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issues, new content:
  • Fixed the passive of the RCA-TT-ACK monster
  • Fixed descriptions for 8 String crescendo (from 20 damage per input to 2 damage per input)
  • More fixes for battle not ending
  • Fix for the Carbon Copy mod softlock if it tries to copy an empty slot
  • Fix for fighting Oboe-A-Constrictor softlock when using Sapphire Skies Pedal
  • Various English and French typo fixes
  • Improved Rebinding on controller
  • Added PS4 and PS5 controller support (need to disable steam input)
  • Added Russian!


Known issues:
  • KBM rebinding of QTE input still has issues (but can be worked around by closing and reopening the menu)
  • Double KO with a boss can lead to missing riff visuals (relaunching the game solves it)
  • The wolves cutscene can fail to end (relaunching the game solves it)
  • The camera is misplaced when returning to Tonehenge after the bossfight


To report new issues:
If you’re facing any other issues, please report them here:
https://playdigious.helpshift.com/hc/en/31-fretless---the-wrath-of-riffson/contact-us/

