3 September 2025 Build 19804625 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New update is available now!

Multiplayer

  • Fixed softlock if Player 1 lost all lives & credits before Player 2.

  • Fixed softlock when starting the next Chapter without Player 2.

  • Fixed issue where Mouse & Keyboard were forced when using two controllers.

  • Fixed pause menu input after a Player’s death.

Controls & UI

  • Fixed cursor being confined in Windowed Mode.

  • Fixed mouse selection in the Secret Lab Locker.

  • Fixed UI flickering between controller and Mouse & Keyboard when opening the Windows Game Bar.

  • Fixed input hints for Player 2 in the Trunk.

  • Adjusted Secret Lab Bestiary input mapping to prevent conflicts with arrow navigation.

Gameplay

  • Fixed "Ready, Go" screen sometimes not appearing in Boss Mode.

  • Fixed costume saving issue when changing before Controller Choice screen.

  • Fixed Rogan’s hair display on the Game Over map.

  • Improved enemy ragdolls.

  • Collision and graphic improvements for Chapter 2.

  • Chapter 2 cutscene improvements.

  • End game cutscene dialog improvements.

Achievements & Collectibles

  • Fixed collectible statistics tracking.

  • Improved Gatherer achievement unlocking and clarified description.

  • Adjusted Partners achievement to correctly check if both players are alive.

Localization

  • Minor translation adjustments.


    Thank you for your ongoing feedback!

