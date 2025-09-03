New update is available now!
Multiplayer
Fixed softlock if Player 1 lost all lives & credits before Player 2.
Fixed softlock when starting the next Chapter without Player 2.
Fixed issue where Mouse & Keyboard were forced when using two controllers.
Fixed pause menu input after a Player’s death.
Controls & UI
Fixed cursor being confined in Windowed Mode.
Fixed mouse selection in the Secret Lab Locker.
Fixed UI flickering between controller and Mouse & Keyboard when opening the Windows Game Bar.
Fixed input hints for Player 2 in the Trunk.
Adjusted Secret Lab Bestiary input mapping to prevent conflicts with arrow navigation.
Gameplay
Fixed "Ready, Go" screen sometimes not appearing in Boss Mode.
Fixed costume saving issue when changing before Controller Choice screen.
Fixed Rogan’s hair display on the Game Over map.
Improved enemy ragdolls.
Collision and graphic improvements for Chapter 2.
Chapter 2 cutscene improvements.
End game cutscene dialog improvements.
Achievements & Collectibles
Fixed collectible statistics tracking.
Improved Gatherer achievement unlocking and clarified description.
Adjusted Partners achievement to correctly check if both players are alive.
Localization
Minor translation adjustments.
Thank you for your ongoing feedback!
Changed files in this update