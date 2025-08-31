The Prologue continues matching in step with progress under the Party's vigilant eye. Thanks for all the feedback—here’s what’s new:

Added the ability to observe hostile NPC patrol routes (default key: R ).

Added the ability to rebind control keys.

After unlocking a furniture, the character now automatically searches its contents.

New option in settings to enable/disable auto-vaulting over fences and climbing obstacles.

Slightly adjusted the tilt angle and zoom of the top-down camera, now closer in style to Gone Rogue .

Improved NPC behavior: they now react better to the player within their Sixth Sense radius or when hiding inside cover.

Fixed animation bugs for NPCs and the player.

You can now select lockpicking tools using the mouse wheel.

Fixed in-game stutters (micro-freezes).

Many minor bug fixes, location refinements, and improvements to UI readability.

We’re continuing to refine the experience—thank you for playing and sharing your thoughts! Now is the perfect time to try Deserter: Prologue, share your thoughts, and maybe even leave a review—your voice strengthens the cause and helps us tremendously.