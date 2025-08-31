Howdy Pardners!
Recently I've received more and more feedback and frustrations on how dynamite and Worms interact, which has led to the changes this update:
Dynamite And Worm Changes:
Worms can now take damage while underground. This should stop Worms from burrowing within range of a dynamite explosion to easily avoid it
The interaction between dynamite explosions and Worms has been moved server-side. You should notice more consistency now, and less issues with higher-ping Worm players avoiding explosions they're clearly inside of from your perspective
The "Worm blasted by dynamite" event feed message no longer shows up if the explosion was nullified by the Worm's armor ability
Misc Changes/Bug Fixes:
Drastically reduced the Sink Hole Pardner movement slow effect from 75% -> 45%. Originally, the cooldown of Sink Hole was so high that using it for an easier Pardner grab felt like a fair trade off. When I added the mesas to the map, and subsequently lowered the Sink Hole cooldown, this slow was never addressed. The Sink Hole + Magma Trail combo is still very potent, but not quite the free kill it used to be
Fixed situations where the Mysterious Concoction liquid was visible to the Worm
Stay safe out there, Pardners!
