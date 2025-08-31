Drastically reduced the Sink Hole Pardner movement slow effect from 75% -> 45%. Originally, the cooldown of Sink Hole was so high that using it for an easier Pardner grab felt like a fair trade off. When I added the mesas to the map, and subsequently lowered the Sink Hole cooldown, this slow was never addressed. The Sink Hole + Magma Trail combo is still very potent, but not quite the free kill it used to be