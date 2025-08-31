 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19804456
Changes

  • The scene will now become slightly more transparent when the character interacts with it.
  • Adjusted the position of the dialogue box at the character’s feet so that the basic dialogue in the middle is more visible.


(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Sep 1, 2025


