- Update -

Changes

The scene will now become slightly more transparent when the character interacts with it.



Adjusted the position of the dialogue box at the character’s feet so that the basic dialogue in the middle is more visible.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunSep 1, 2025