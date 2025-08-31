- NEW new graphs endpoint (allow usage with countries with restricted hostnames list).
- MI new submissions pipeline pluged in, old&new work in parallel;
- SRV Cache usage unification;
- SRV Ingestion wip;
- SRV Unverified score ingestion command;
- SRV Env variable for different workloads;
- SRV Ingest scores api part 1/2 ok.
- MI Ingest scores rework;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.112
