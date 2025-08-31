 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804439 Edited 31 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • NEW new graphs endpoint (allow usage with countries with restricted hostnames list).
  • MI new submissions pipeline pluged in, old&new work in parallel;
  • SRV Cache usage unification;
  • SRV Ingestion wip;
  • SRV Unverified score ingestion command;
  • SRV Env variable for different workloads;
  • SRV Ingest scores api part 1/2 ok.
  • MI Ingest scores rework;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link