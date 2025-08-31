This new update includes a new event, four new enemies, and two new items, as well as some modifications to certain images and texts.

v1.54

THE WANDERING TROUBADOUR

ADDED

- Wandering Troubadour event added. This event may appear in the adventures 'The Funeral March', 'The Ring of King Agmar' or 'The Dark Rock'. (However, there is a one in four chance that it will not be generated in your game.) This event is only available for free mode games, not for campaign games.

- New item added: Beer. This item will appear for purchase after making the first choice at any inn and if this option slot remains empty. Beer is a disposable item that restores up to 3 hit points. It costs one gold coin.

- New item added: +3 WIS Amulet. This item can only be obtained as loot by defeating elite enemies.

- Added possible final enemy for the adventure 'The End of the Times': Lord of the Dead. This enemy has a 1 in 3 chance of being generated as the final enemy of the adventure.

- Added new enemy: Gelatinous Cube. (May appear in the adventure 'Your First Adventure').

- Added new enemy: Basilisk. (May appear in the adventure 'The Funeral March').

- Added new enemy: Tusker. (May appear in the adventure 'The Dark Rock').

- Now, the option to observe the crows in the adventure 'The Funeral March' grants the player 5 experience points if they choose the hunter as their character. (Hunter option).

- New images of adventure locations and new pages have been added to support the new events.

CHANGED

- Changed the appearance of the selectable male hero 'Rogue'.

- Improve the image of the shaman's hut in the story 'The Barbarian'.

- The image of the Goblin King has been changed, and a new combat image has been added for this character. ('The Labyrinth' adventure).

- Changed image of the enemy: Treeman. ('The Labyrinth' adventure).

- Changed image of the enemy: Wyvern. ('The Lost City' adventure).

- Image of the Statue of the God Goron modified. ('The Temple by the Sea' adventure).

- Modified the image of the Shadow Guild Assassin (Female) ('The Ring of King Agmar' adventure).

- Changed the orientation of the Evil Eye image (in the adventure 'The Lost City').

- Changed the orientation of the Mimic image (in the adventure 'The Lost City').

- A few texts have been modified, and a few images have been improved.

FIXED

- I found a small bug where, with a full inventory, if you replaced the +3 CHA Amulet with another item, you would no longer have the +3 CHA Amulet but would still receive the bonus to your attribute.

