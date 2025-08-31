Celebrating incoming two year aniversary for the game, this update brings a new extra level "Basement" and two new entities. This update also improves movement, levels and overall gameplay. Below are all the patch notes.

Entities

Added two new entities

Fixed a bug where entity catches the player when it should not be able to

Entity in level 1 now follows players over the pitfalls

Some of the entities now follow players through doors and might open doors by themselves

Doors

Doors now always open away from the player

Updated the look of the doors keeping the same vibe

Changed metal door sounds and added door closing sound

Fixed wrong door opening when multiple doors are close

Character

Modified jumping mechanic and removed jumping "cooldown"

Improved character running animations

Added new better running and jumping sounds

Modified sanity effect and made sanity last longer

Made stamina generate faster

Added indicator for low stamina

Fixed a bug where spectating players wont automatically change view target when the target dies

Inventory

Changed backpack sound and added closing sound

Visual improvements such as adding slot numbers and changes to item icon style

Fixed inventory bug where it stays on after closing a container

Added more visible interact key when looking at items

Increased distance where the crosshair is shown when looking at interactable objects

Levels

Added new extra level: Basement

Added rain and lights to level 4 and fixed and enhanced achievement

Added more lights and props to level 6

Made level 2 brighter

Updated level 5 "toilets" to not stop entities from catching players if the door is open

Made some jumps easier in level 7 because of the reduced jumping speed

Optimized levels 4, 5 and 10

Added markers to the map in level 3 that show players current location and direction

Added text that shows if the level is completed in the level selection

Made each level to now unlock two new levels, so skipping is possible

Videos

Added intro video

Added two outro videos

+All kinds of smaller fixes and improvements