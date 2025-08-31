Celebrating incoming two year aniversary for the game, this update brings a new extra level "Basement" and two new entities. This update also improves movement, levels and overall gameplay. Below are all the patch notes.
Entities
Added two new entities
Fixed a bug where entity catches the player when it should not be able to
Entity in level 1 now follows players over the pitfalls
Some of the entities now follow players through doors and might open doors by themselves
Doors
Doors now always open away from the player
Updated the look of the doors keeping the same vibe
Changed metal door sounds and added door closing sound
Fixed wrong door opening when multiple doors are close
Character
Modified jumping mechanic and removed jumping "cooldown"
Improved character running animations
Added new better running and jumping sounds
Modified sanity effect and made sanity last longer
Made stamina generate faster
Added indicator for low stamina
Fixed a bug where spectating players wont automatically change view target when the target dies
Inventory
Changed backpack sound and added closing sound
Visual improvements such as adding slot numbers and changes to item icon style
Fixed inventory bug where it stays on after closing a container
Added more visible interact key when looking at items
Increased distance where the crosshair is shown when looking at interactable objects
Levels
Added new extra level: Basement
Added rain and lights to level 4 and fixed and enhanced achievement
Added more lights and props to level 6
Made level 2 brighter
Updated level 5 "toilets" to not stop entities from catching players if the door is open
Made some jumps easier in level 7 because of the reduced jumping speed
Optimized levels 4, 5 and 10
Added markers to the map in level 3 that show players current location and direction
Added text that shows if the level is completed in the level selection
Made each level to now unlock two new levels, so skipping is possible
Videos
Added intro video
Added two outro videos
+All kinds of smaller fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update