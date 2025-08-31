Hey everyone!

I'm happy to say v0.6.0 is finally out- this update adds a few new Sculplings of a BRAND NEW FIFTH TYPE: FANTASY!

FANTASY TYPES are Super Effective against other FANTASY TYPES!

This update adds 5 Fantasy Types total, they can be found in the GRASSLANDS. I'll be adding another next week :)

This update also includes:

Character Limit for custom names

Coins are properly added to your Hub Bank when you complete a run(whoops)

New Active Items available to purchase in the Hub Shop

Next week:

Additional Fantasy Type Sculpling

Better 'Egg' Event

New Achievements

More reported Bug Fixes

Additional Items in the Hub Shop

I also wanted feedback on an idea:

The team and I have been thinking a lot about the game's Monster Types. With the new Fantasy Type, the game has only five types total. My original thinking was I wanted to keep the type count more simple to keep the game's design cleaner. But we've been thinking a lot about splitting up the types/ adding more. Like, A LOT more. Doesn't mean more monsters necessarily, but more like splitting up what's already there. IE: Splitting ELEMENTAL into FIRE,WATER,GRASS, EARTH, splitting ANIMAL into something like BEAST and BUG types, etc.

Our thinking is that this may give the game a lot more depth/ give us a lot more to work with with making each monster's moves extra interesting. But I guess a part of me worries about making things too complicated or maybe that I'm just overthinking things and the game feels like it has a good amount of depth as is?

Would love to hear your thoughts on this- my thinking now is taking some time away from our proposed dev schedule to do a beta version with a bunch of types and have you guys play it and see, I guess worse case we try it and "waste" a couple weeks