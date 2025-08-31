Hello Steve,
This small update will fix some minor bugs:
The Windows desktop icon can now grow and will no longer be blurry
The I letter can now rotate infinitely: it will no longer stop after a few hours
Closing the Deck selection page after a game will no longer bring you to the gameplay page (and give you a medal for free) but will instead bring you to the home menu.
You can no longer close the end credits with a cross, only with the "continue" button as intended.
Closing the deck selection will no longer duplicate the music track
Controller vibration will no longer stay on if you change pages.
Have a great day,
Steve
