31 August 2025 Build 19804292 Edited 31 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Steve,

This small update will fix some minor bugs:

  • The Windows desktop icon can now grow and will no longer be blurry

  • The I letter can now rotate infinitely: it will no longer stop after a few hours

  • Closing the Deck selection page after a game will no longer bring you to the gameplay page (and give you a medal for free) but will instead bring you to the home menu.

  • You can no longer close the end credits with a cross, only with the "continue" button as intended.

  • Closing the deck selection will no longer duplicate the music track

  • Controller vibration will no longer stay on if you change pages.

Have a great day,

Steve

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2902441
