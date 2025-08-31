Hello again. Today I am releasing the changes for the 0.14.5 update, but there are some other things I need to discuss first.

Future Updates

Updates are going to slow down for the next few months as I do not have as much time as I did over the summer. My main focus is on bug fixes during that time, but I am working on new content ideas and prototyping for 0.15, however it will take longer than with the previous updates.

Politics Update

I have been brainstorming how to improve the politics system, but am not confident in any of the ideas I have come up with. As a result, I am asking you to help out: please, if you have any ideas or suggestions about this, put them up on the discord or email them to me, either way works. My plan in lieu of future innovations is:

Privileges will not be customizable, and will be specific to each faction

Privileges will, like projects, be infinite but with scaling costs

Reforms will manipulate faction loyalty and privilege costs

Factions will gain extra benefits from having lots of privileges for every 5 "levels" of privileges.

Privileges may be upgradeable and have effects on specific regions based on faction control

New Situations will create gameplay variance for specific countries and are broad enough to also represent other things like crisis mechanics

The problems I have, that suggestions should seek to rectify are:

Faction Privileges are too easy to figure out- their effects are static and obvious but there is little they can do to be interesting in the strategic sense.

Faction Privileges costing stability means they compete against other stability cost elements, but stability can already be spent on technology or conquest, making them comparatively useless or overpowered.

Faction Privileges are not cool enough

Changelog: