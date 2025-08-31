 Skip to content
31 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again. Today I am releasing the changes for the 0.14.5 update, but there are some other things I need to discuss first.

Future Updates

Updates are going to slow down for the next few months as I do not have as much time as I did over the summer. My main focus is on bug fixes during that time, but I am working on new content ideas and prototyping for 0.15, however it will take longer than with the previous updates.

Politics Update

I have been brainstorming how to improve the politics system, but am not confident in any of the ideas I have come up with. As a result, I am asking you to help out: please, if you have any ideas or suggestions about this, put them up on the discord or email them to me, either way works. My plan in lieu of future innovations is:

  • Privileges will not be customizable, and will be specific to each faction

  • Privileges will, like projects, be infinite but with scaling costs

  • Reforms will manipulate faction loyalty and privilege costs

  • Factions will gain extra benefits from having lots of privileges for every 5 "levels" of privileges.

  • Privileges may be upgradeable and have effects on specific regions based on faction control

  • New Situations will create gameplay variance for specific countries and are broad enough to also represent other things like crisis mechanics

The problems I have, that suggestions should seek to rectify are:

  • Faction Privileges are too easy to figure out- their effects are static and obvious but there is little they can do to be interesting in the strategic sense.

  • Faction Privileges costing stability means they compete against other stability cost elements, but stability can already be spent on technology or conquest, making them comparatively useless or overpowered.

  • Faction Privileges are not cool enough

Changelog:

  • Units reinforce much faster

  • Units recover morale slower, and not while occupying enemy territory

  • Units cannot retreat into hostile territory

  • New ambient models will drive or fly around the map

  • UI changes to ensure compatibility with different scales and aspect ratios

