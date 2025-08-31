 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804285 Edited 31 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We are currently experiencing memory overload issues.
This tends to occur frequently when skipping, and for some users, it can also happen if gallery or other action patterns accumulate over time.

Simply restarting the game resolves the issue, so for now, if you notice any signs of it, please close and restart the game immediately.

We will continue to look for a permanent solution.

In this patch, we have fixed the bug that was occurring in the gallery.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2444661
  • Loading history…
DLC 2708190 Depot 2708190
  • Loading history…
DLC 3437720 Depot 3437720
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link