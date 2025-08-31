We are currently experiencing memory overload issues.

This tends to occur frequently when skipping, and for some users, it can also happen if gallery or other action patterns accumulate over time.



Simply restarting the game resolves the issue, so for now, if you notice any signs of it, please close and restart the game immediately.



We will continue to look for a permanent solution.



In this patch, we have fixed the bug that was occurring in the gallery.



Thank you.