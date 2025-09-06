 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19804280 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases its vision range by up to 750 yds (moddable)
• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases range at which enemies can spot it by up to 2x (moddable)
• Added “Help” buttons to some HUD elements
• Added corner markers to buttons with additional long-press menus
• Fixed bug where AA gun could jam and interrupt firing
• Fixed not being able to add new missions in Campaign modding editor
• Fixed rudder button turning off when tapping compass while already turning

