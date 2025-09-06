• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases its vision range by up to 750 yds (moddable)
• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases range at which enemies can spot it by up to 2x (moddable)
• Added “Help” buttons to some HUD elements
• Added corner markers to buttons with additional long-press menus
• Fixed bug where AA gun could jam and interrupt firing
• Fixed not being able to add new missions in Campaign modding editor
• Fixed rudder button turning off when tapping compass while already turning
v 1.4.26 change list
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update