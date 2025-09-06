• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases its vision range by up to 750 yds (moddable)

• Raising periscope higher above the water now increases range at which enemies can spot it by up to 2x (moddable)

• Added “Help” buttons to some HUD elements

• Added corner markers to buttons with additional long-press menus

• Fixed bug where AA gun could jam and interrupt firing

• Fixed not being able to add new missions in Campaign modding editor

• Fixed rudder button turning off when tapping compass while already turning

