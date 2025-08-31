 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19804187 Edited 31 August 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes are now live:
  • Fixed changed key mappings to save and load correctly
  • Fixed steering menu option text flickering
  • Fixed turnout building and removal in some cases (track layer should no longer go on an invalid switch and then derail)
  • Added menu option to derail vehicles on foot (you can use this to "pause" an AI train for a minute)
  • Added option to change rerailing to resetting (you can use this to reset your train if it's stuck but it also works on AI trains)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3877411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link