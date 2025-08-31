- Fixed changed key mappings to save and load correctly
- Fixed steering menu option text flickering
- Fixed turnout building and removal in some cases (track layer should no longer go on an invalid switch and then derail)
- Added menu option to derail vehicles on foot (you can use this to "pause" an AI train for a minute)
- Added option to change rerailing to resetting (you can use this to reset your train if it's stuck but it also works on AI trains)
Fourth pre-release patch
Update notes via Steam Community
