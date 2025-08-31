Hey everyone, 2 weeks ago we started rolling out play-tester keys to a very small amount of people and have since found a ton of bugs and features we can improve on. That is that update. Check out the change log below if you're interested!

We've made a lot of progress this update and are really close to releasing the Demo. At the latest, we plan to have the demo released by October for the Steam Next Fest which is only one month away! We're pushing hard to polish UTS as much as possible to deliver the best experience so stay tuned, and thank you for your support so far!

~Isaac

Change log:

Additions & Improvements

* Added the Loan Shark app allowing player's to take out loans when in need.

* Added the ability to give workers raises to increase their work speed.

* Added the ability to end day early when all rooms are closed and night is finished.

* Improved main menu music track sounds.

* Cash & Coins now show being put on the table when using a cash register.

* The Bills window no longer stays in the MyTheater app and is it's own app.

* We were hiding all demo-locked items, those are now visible but locked. This is to show players what to expect with the full game.

* Improved the tutorial a bit by adding "drag lines" to show where to put the projector bulb & movie tape.

* Now warns the player to pay their bills a day before theater shutdown.

Fixes

* Fixed workers weren't properly handling an issue when giving a customer a food item and they already had it.

* Fixed ultra-wide UI problems with settings menu.

* Fixed ticket prices were resetting on day start.

* Fixed some issues with controller support.

* Fixed UI Buttons were playing Hover sound multiple times.

* Fixed dirt spots weren't fading out when being cleaned.

* Fixed AI Navigation for NPCs in combat state wasn't working properly.

* Fixed game wasn't persisting player's held items.

* Fixed worker's positions weren't always saving.

* Fixed various blackjack fixes.

* Fixed various input fixes, wasn't always showing the correct badges on the screen.

* Fixed doors were getting stuck hitting items.

* and many more small fixes...