It's been a while since the last announcement but I have been busy working away on TM's latest update which includes additions and changes which brings TM up to Ver 1.3

Starting with additions:

We now have an Advanced terminal tutorial that can be selected from a new menu which also includes the original terminals tutorial.

Tests for both tutorials have also been added with over 110+ questions each, or you can also combine both tests.

The advanced tutorial includes lessons on how to script and program in Bash terminal, it also has lessons on gpg, file hashing and many more.

You can now level up using both tutorial tests and your score will be carried over to TerminalMaster level up mode and vice versa.

There is a new Skill system in place that increases your status from beginner upwards, this is similar to the rank in TM level up mode but it reads differently, the more you earn xp the better the Skill reading as your're getting better with terminals.

Nmap tutorial added which can be found at the Extra Content menu:

Changes:

TerminalMaster level up mode and training modes were moved into Advanced databases on the main menu, these are called advanced databases as they contain more advanced type questions, but you will find that by getting good with the Terminal tutorials that you will be at a much higher level to tackle them

along with using the training modes in advanced databases, but most importantly you will be able to do a lot of things using terminals either way and that's the whole point of TM to begin with, that and being rewarded for your efforts while getting better.

The Terminals tutorial was moved from extra content to option 1 and contains the new additions previously mentioned, the package management lesson also got a partial update.

There was more to be added, but I didn't want to rush through with what is being added next ;)

Here is a list of the full changes:

Fixed an issue with scores not displaying unlocks for hardcore mode, answers database & command line test for Linux version

Updated Package management tutorial in the Terminals tutorial

Added Advanced terminal tutotial (Bash)

Added tesing databases for both tutorials

Added the option to combine both tutorial tests

Added Nmap tutorial to the extra content menu

Moved main level up mode and training mode into Advanced databases on the main menu

Moved Terminals tutorial from the extra content menu to the main menu with the advanced tutorial and tests

Fixed various spelling errors

Fixed question 62 for Windows version of Command line test to display the example in directory tree format correctly, previously all lines had ???????

Updated Test & Program information to reflect the changes

Added new information on Unlockabales & Hidden content in Test & program information