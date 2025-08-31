Humans
- Ignore heat and cold when entering Portals/Migrating
Water Bearer
- Prioritise extinguishing fires over entering Portals
Worshiper
- Ignore heat and cold when unlocking Shrines, Portal Stone and Expansion Stones
Miracles
Water
- Partially extinguishes fires if not enough power is available
- Partially replenishes thirst if not enough power is available
Conservation
- Starts at 100%
- Felling trees reduces conservation score by 1%
- catching Fish no longer reduces conservation score
- Biome specific conservation scores
Bug Fixes
- Shaman picking held Mushrooms
- Combat overlay not showing up after loading a save in which a Human or Tent is on fire
- Combat overlay not showing up after loading a save in which a Human is drowning
- Drowning Humans not loading with the correct sprite
- Shaman walking in circles when looking for Mushrooms whilst a Portal is open
