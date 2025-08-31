 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19803998 Edited 31 August 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Humans

  • Ignore heat and cold when entering Portals/Migrating

Water Bearer

  • Prioritise extinguishing fires over entering Portals

Worshiper

  • Ignore heat and cold when unlocking Shrines, Portal Stone and Expansion Stones

Miracles

Water

  • Partially extinguishes fires if not enough power is available
  • Partially replenishes thirst if not enough power is available

Conservation

  • Starts at 100%
  • Felling trees reduces conservation score by 1%
  • catching Fish no longer reduces conservation score
  • Biome specific conservation scores

Bug Fixes

  • Shaman picking held Mushrooms
  • Combat overlay not showing up after loading a save in which a Human or Tent is on fire
  • Combat overlay not showing up after loading a save in which a Human is drowning
  • Drowning Humans not loading with the correct sprite
  • Shaman walking in circles when looking for Mushrooms whilst a Portal is open

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link