Updates and Optimizations:

1. NPCs will now check the fire pit before cooking. If there are already items in the fire pit, they will not cook.

2. Fixed the issue with the healing amount of health potions (previously, armor damage reduction was incorrectly included, now corrected).

3. Fixed a camera error that occurred when opening the inventory while hugging.

4. Fixed the issue where multiple refreshes of collectibles resulted in useless resources.

5. Fixed a hole that caused players to fall through.

6. Fixed the high heels issue.