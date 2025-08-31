 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803964 Edited 31 August 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates and Optimizations:
1. NPCs will now check the fire pit before cooking. If there are already items in the fire pit, they will not cook.
2. Fixed the issue with the healing amount of health potions (previously, armor damage reduction was incorrectly included, now corrected).
3. Fixed a camera error that occurred when opening the inventory while hugging.
4. Fixed the issue where multiple refreshes of collectibles resulted in useless resources.
5. Fixed a hole that caused players to fall through.
6. Fixed the high heels issue.

