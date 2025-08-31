This update mostly features minor changes to the gameplay experience, but we've also adjusted some of the tougher achievements to be less grindy. This means you no longer have to replay the game over and over trying to get a single specific rare drop to appear.



Version v0.68.2 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.68.3 [Beta]

-After defeating a boss, you can now see which area is next on the combat rewards screen.

-The Card Connoisseur and Armory Aficionado achievements are now more lenient, requiring only 400 cards and 1800 pieces of equipment respectively. The wording for Gadget Gourmet has also been updated for consistency. (Visiting Gallery or Global Stats will resubmit all three.)

-Adjusted the volume of most sound effects.

-Fixed tooltips going offscreen in rare cases.

-Fixed X-cost cards not displaying as X-cost in the card history.