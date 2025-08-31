We’ve heard the feedback: “please don’t make the game easier.”

Instead of lowering the difficulty of existing dungeons, we’re adding three new early-game maps that act as alternative routes if you hit a wall:

Respite · Danger Zone · Bubble Pop

We’ll keep adding more maps in the coming days.

Notes

These are early maps, so they mainly help new players.

If you’ve already progressed, you’ll still receive them retroactively—just restart the game after updating. They may feel easy, but they can be a solid XP source in Endless mode.

Patch Notes

Added

3 new maps: Respite, Danger Zone, Bubble Pop

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a bug where the Beam Trap could damage objects before the stage started .

\[Controller] Minor bug fixes and added in-game scene tooltips .

Increased font size of tips shown on the Game Over screen.

Fixed the Thirsting Obelisk's "Activated" text not displaying correctly.

Grave Sigil : Skeletons now expire after 30 seconds .

Grave Sigil : Added a 1-second internal cooldown to skeleton summoning.

Fixed a tutorial edge case where a broken flow could leave you without tiles , blocking the tile-card tutorial .

Fixed gaps in the Game Over black overlay on widescreen displays.

Removed some outdated Pro Tips.

Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback.