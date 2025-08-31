 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803936 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve heard the feedback: “please don’t make the game easier.”
Instead of lowering the difficulty of existing dungeons, we’re adding three new early-game maps that act as alternative routes if you hit a wall:

Respite · Danger Zone · Bubble Pop

We’ll keep adding more maps in the coming days.

Notes

  • These are early maps, so they mainly help new players.

  • If you’ve already progressed, you’ll still receive them retroactively—just restart the game after updating. They may feel easy, but they can be a solid XP source in Endless mode.

Patch Notes

Added

  • 3 new maps: Respite, Danger Zone, Bubble Pop

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed a bug where the Beam Trap could damage objects before the stage started.

  • \[Controller] Minor bug fixes and added in-game scene tooltips.

  • Increased font size of tips shown on the Game Over screen.

  • Fixed the Thirsting Obelisk's "Activated" text not displaying correctly.

  • Grave Sigil: Skeletons now expire after 30 seconds.

  • Grave Sigil: Added a 1-second internal cooldown to skeleton summoning.

  • Fixed a tutorial edge case where a broken flow could leave you without tiles, blocking the tile-card tutorial.

  • Fixed gaps in the Game Over black overlay on widescreen displays.

  • Removed some outdated Pro Tips.

Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback.

