2 September 2025 Build 19803885 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SCENARIOS

  • Added several scenarios

  • Cleaned up scenario pool to allow more of the newer scenarios first in matchmaking

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1107321
