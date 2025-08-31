 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803856
In this patch we replace Anthia's face and improve her appearance. There are also some small bugs fixed and minor paladin balance fixes.

FIXES:
- Removed some null references in code
- If host still in game while client in menu, don't play portal entry sound
- Enemy walk animations sometimes not triggered (experimental fix)
- Enemy rubber banding after finishing attacks

CHANGES:
- Replaced Anthia's face and improved her appearance
- Bumped Unity version
- Improved item and hero preview lighting
- Made trap tips text block the view less

BALANCE:
- Bolter - Physical damage: 4.5 -> 5.
- Iron pill - Physical damage taken: 30% -> 35%

