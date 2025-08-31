In this patch we replace Anthia's face and improve her appearance. There are also some small bugs fixed and minor paladin balance fixes.
FIXES:
- Removed some null references in code
- If host still in game while client in menu, don't play portal entry sound
- Enemy walk animations sometimes not triggered (experimental fix)
- Enemy rubber banding after finishing attacks
CHANGES:
- Replaced Anthia's face and improved her appearance
- Bumped Unity version
- Improved item and hero preview lighting
- Made trap tips text block the view less
BALANCE:
- Bolter - Physical damage: 4.5 -> 5.
- Iron pill - Physical damage taken: 30% -> 35%
