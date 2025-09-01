⚙️ New Features • Inventory Auto Buy Toggle

• Items in your inventory now also have an Auto Buy toggle

• Lets you turn off specific items so they won’t be auto-purchased



🆕 New Duo Zwieback & Wirbel • Wirbel orbits around Zwieback

• When active, player projectiles can bounce off Wirbel

• Wirbel’s Armor stat determines how many bounces can occur, even if the player has no bounce chance



⚖️ Balance Changes • Supreme Butter (T5) • Companion Pickup Range: 0 ➜ 30%



• Butter Bar (T4) • Companion Pickup Range: 25 ➜ 40



🎨 Graphics • All stat icons redesigned into simpler versions

• Based on feedback that the old icons were confusing



🖱️ UI Changes • Added hover tooltips in character selection for weapons

• Added a dedicated effects button for weapons

• Fixes the old scrolling issues

• Updated Special Effects text for better readability



🐛 Fixes • Weapon card outlines now show the correct tier colors

• White (T1), Green (T2), etc.

• Fixed bug where the Tractor boss could zoom out indefinitely

• Fixed UI text cramping issue where text overlapped on cards



🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!