1 September 2025 Build 19803837 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ New Features

• Inventory Auto Buy Toggle
• Items in your inventory now also have an Auto Buy toggle
• Lets you turn off specific items so they won’t be auto-purchased

🆕 New Duo

Zwieback & Wirbel

• Wirbel orbits around Zwieback
• When active, player projectiles can bounce off Wirbel
• Wirbel’s Armor stat determines how many bounces can occur, even if the player has no bounce chance

⚖️ Balance Changes

• Supreme Butter (T5)

• Companion Pickup Range: 0 ➜ 30%

• Butter Bar (T4)

• Companion Pickup Range: 25 ➜ 40

🎨 Graphics

• All stat icons redesigned into simpler versions
• Based on feedback that the old icons were confusing

🖱️ UI Changes

• Added hover tooltips in character selection for weapons
• Added a dedicated effects button for weapons
• Fixes the old scrolling issues
• Updated Special Effects text for better readability

🐛 Fixes

• Weapon card outlines now show the correct tier colors
• White (T1), Green (T2), etc.
• Fixed bug where the Tractor boss could zoom out indefinitely
• Fixed UI text cramping issue where text overlapped on cards

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

