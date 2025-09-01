⚙️ New Features• Inventory Auto Buy Toggle
• Items in your inventory now also have an Auto Buy toggle
• Lets you turn off specific items so they won’t be auto-purchased
🆕 New Duo
Zwieback & Wirbel• Wirbel orbits around Zwieback
• When active, player projectiles can bounce off Wirbel
• Wirbel’s Armor stat determines how many bounces can occur, even if the player has no bounce chance
⚖️ Balance Changes
• Supreme Butter (T5)• Companion Pickup Range: 0 ➜ 30%
• Butter Bar (T4)• Companion Pickup Range: 25 ➜ 40
🎨 Graphics• All stat icons redesigned into simpler versions
• Based on feedback that the old icons were confusing
🖱️ UI Changes• Added hover tooltips in character selection for weapons
• Added a dedicated effects button for weapons
• Fixes the old scrolling issues
• Updated Special Effects text for better readability
🐛 Fixes• Weapon card outlines now show the correct tier colors
• White (T1), Green (T2), etc.
• Fixed bug where the Tractor boss could zoom out indefinitely
• Fixed UI text cramping issue where text overlapped on cards
🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!
Changed files in this update