A free DLC is coming soon, in which you need to destroy targets as quickly as possible. Each subsequent shot adds an additional arrow per shot. The developments from the main game are used. Many enemies, thousands of arrows, physics with smooth framerate. Dodge shells, shoot and break records.
In the beta branch you can play version 10 of the updated main game (alpha version). Main features and changes:
the game is now oriented to a top-down perspective. Now, when playing with multiple players, the screen is not divided into several parts. The VR player also sees himself from a top-down perspective, but the character repeats the movements of the VR player. With this combination, there is a 360-degree view of the action while using close-range and long-range weapons.
returned back rogue-like choices. Choose traps and upgrade cards between waves
big creatures and bosses now also have ragdoll physics instead of animation
bullet bounce physics
added liquid physics (VFX only)
new weapon - Mjolnir
fire rate is no longer limited by frame rate
improved gore VFX
Changed depots in beta branch