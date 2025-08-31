 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19803719 Edited 31 August 2025 – 16:13:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed the bug where the enemy tracker would sometimes freeze
-Fixed the music slider so that it updates the volume of currently played music
-Fixed a glitch that caused enemies to die twice when entering a star
-Fixed a bug where the tracker sometimes wouldn't update upon leaving a radio planet early
-Fixed a reset bug
-Slightly increased the thickness of radio planet atmospheres

