-Fixed the bug where the enemy tracker would sometimes freeze
-Fixed the music slider so that it updates the volume of currently played music
-Fixed a glitch that caused enemies to die twice when entering a star
-Fixed a bug where the tracker sometimes wouldn't update upon leaving a radio planet early
-Fixed a reset bug
-Slightly increased the thickness of radio planet atmospheres
1.4.2
